Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”

Piqué and Clara Chía surprise the world more and more. The former Barcelona player and his Catalan girlfriend appear every day, in the entertainment media, with new news about their relationship, which became public after the 2010 world champion separated from Shakira from Barranquilla.

In recent days, the mythical Barcelona central defender was found in the street with his friend Ibai Llanos. And although he preferred not to talk about thorny issues, such as a possible lawsuit against Shakira, Piqué did not stop being news.

In fact, after these images, an impact information was known for his followers. And it is that, in the midst of marriage rumors, Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring.

“Wedding bells are ringing”, announces ‘El Nacional’, a newspaper from Catalonia.

Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring

ADVANCE