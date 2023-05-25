Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”


close

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Photo:

Gerard Pique’s Instagram, Shakira’s YouTube

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

The former Catalan player, determined in a new air of his life, spoke about the ring.

Piqué and Clara Chía surprise the world more and more. The former Barcelona player and his Catalan girlfriend appear every day, in the entertainment media, with new news about their relationship, which became public after the 2010 world champion separated from Shakira from Barranquilla.

In recent days, the mythical Barcelona central defender was found in the street with his friend Ibai Llanos. And although he preferred not to talk about thorny issues, such as a possible lawsuit against Shakira, Piqué did not stop being news.

In fact, after these images, an impact information was known for his followers. And it is that, in the midst of marriage rumors, Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring.

“Wedding bells are ringing”, announces ‘El Nacional’, a newspaper from Catalonia.

Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #Clara #Chía #ring #Shakira #fixing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The musical project of the students of the Cancer Institute of Milan

The musical project of the students of the Cancer Institute of Milan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result