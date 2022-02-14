It is evident that Xavi’s Barcelona has better tangibles, the team has become competitive from start to finish whoever the rival is. However, at least in the Catalan derby, the Catalans were victims of their own mistakes and fell into despair and although they reached a draw on the hour, the team has more important losses in the future.
The first big loss is that of Ronald Araujo from Uruguay, who, according to the club’s medical report, has muscle problems that have him in doubt for the match against Napoli and also for the visit that they will make the next day of LaLiga to Valencia.
Similarly, the Blaugrana will not have Gerard Piqué on the field against the Naranjeros, after losing his mind as a rookie and practically giving away the expulsion in the derby. In addition to the absences of the two centre-backs, Dani Alves is out, who will play his second game due to suspension next Sunday and is not considered for the Europa League. In other words, against the Neapolitans, Barcelona will have only 5 effective defenses, considering Óscar Mingueza as a constant change option, while against Valencia, Xavi will only have 4 defenders.
#Piqué #Araújo #give #Xavi #headache
