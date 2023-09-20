Last monday, Gerard Piqué generated controversy by making a live broadcast on the Twitch platform, where he encouraged several Kings League fans to commit a series of crimes to win two tickets to a match in this tournament.

To the one who jumps into the pool two tickets, tell him

The former Barcelona player offered tickets during a Twitch live stream for a Kings League event which will take place on October 14 in La Rosaleda in exchange for people jumping into a historic 18th century fountain located in the Plaza de Málaga.

Piqué took advantage of the presence of a reporter at the scene to send a message to the fans: “Whoever throws two tickets into the pool, tell them. You give double to whoever gets involved“says the Catalan while making fun with his friends in the live broadcast.

Immediately, several young people decided to accept the challenge and jump into the Plaza del Obispo fountain to bathe in its waters, while recording their actions with their mobile phones.

Piqué’s challenge could cause a series of problems for young people, since Malaga laws prohibit bathing or entering the city’s fountains.

“It is prohibited to carry out any manipulation on the facilities or elements of the ponds and fountains, as well as bathing, washing any object, watering and bathing animals, playing games or entering decorative fountains, even for special celebrations if, in the latter case, the mandatory municipal authorization is not available,” orders the law of the Spanish city.

Besides, This type of behavior can lead to the authorities imposing a fine of 750 euros.

Piqué asks that they jump from the fifth floor for the tickets

Let’s see if someone jumps off the fifth floor or something.

Gerard’s joke didn’t end there; After challenging the young people to enter the fountain, he changed his mind and sent a surreal message to the people who wanted both entrances.

“Navarrosa, wait, keep those two tickets to yourself, let’s see if someone jumps off the fifth floor or something.”

A comment that caused slight annoyance to the journalist who did not understand the message. “Okay, I take it back, but we can put some mattresses downstairs“exclaimed Piqué so that they could face the challenge.

The former player went further with the challenges

We give the tickets to the first one who shakes hands with a police officer.

After the reporter’s refusal, Gerard Piqué continued with his unusual challenges and encouraged people to ‘high-five’ a police officer to win both tickets to the Kings League.

“We give the tickets to the first one who shakes hands with a police officer,” says Piqué, while one of his Twitch friends reproaches him for the challenge.

At that moment, the businessman launches a controversial phrase: “You’re going to tell me that you can’t high-five a police officer,” He expressed quite annoyed.

Mayor of Malaga sends a strong message to Piqué

Photo: Instagram @shakira /@3gerardpique

Due to the controversy that arose in the city due to Piqué’s challenges, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, reproached him for his actions and gave him a series of advice in a high tone.

“We will suggest to Mr. Piqué that he make other more interesting approaches. from the point of view of education and training, and not get into mischief,” he said.

Furthermore, he made it clear that Málaga “It is not a school of hooliganism, It is a school for training citizens, the most collaborative or the most effortful in their studies (…) We have to give a few pieces of advice to Mr. Piqué“.

