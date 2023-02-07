Piqué, against the wall: they reveal Shakira’s alleged “new revenge plan”

Gerard Piqué fails to get out of the controversy. From the moment he announced his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla, more than seven months ago, the world champion lives under the permanent scrutiny of the ‘paparazzi’. And due to the media exposure of his ex-partner, the effects of the outside also reach him.

According to the ’20 minutos’ portal, new ‘taunts’ would come from Shakira’s flank. This, after the enormous impact of the artist’s latest musical release, the viral session with Bizarrap.

“Shakira intends to continue with her poisoned darts”ensures the portal this Tuesday.

‘Shakira would go for more’

Photo: Instagram Carlos Vives, Instagram Piqué

According to the aforementioned portal, the singer from Barranquilla could give an interview to clarify her separation from Piqué, after all the controversies that have surrounded the event.

Apparently, although the information comes from Spain, the talk would take place with a medium outside of Europe, according to the medium in question.



“Perhaps his confessions on the small screen coincide with the release of his new song with Karol G in which he could once again reveal intimacies about his relationship with the father of his children”says ’20 minutes’.

“New revenge plan”, comments on networks.

So far, no one from Shakira’s environment has confirmed this information.

