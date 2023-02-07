Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué, against the wall: they reveal Shakira’s alleged “new revenge plan”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

ShakiraShakira

The song with Bizarrap would only have been a small sample. In Spain, they anticipate the impact.

Gerard Piqué fails to get out of the controversy. From the moment he announced his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla, more than seven months ago, the world champion lives under the permanent scrutiny of the ‘paparazzi’. And due to the media exposure of his ex-partner, the effects of the outside also reach him.

See also  Rome, the new Camara acquisition arrives: but there are those who steal the show

According to the ’20 minutos’ portal, new ‘taunts’ would come from Shakira’s flank. This, after the enormous impact of the artist’s latest musical release, the viral session with Bizarrap.

“Shakira intends to continue with her poisoned darts”ensures the portal this Tuesday.

(You can read: Video: Clara Chía and Piqué answer questions from the press for the first time).

‘Shakira would go for more’

Photo:

Instagram Carlos Vives, Instagram Piqué

According to the aforementioned portal, the singer from Barranquilla could give an interview to clarify her separation from Piqué, after all the controversies that have surrounded the event.

Apparently, although the information comes from Spain, the talk would take place with a medium outside of Europe, according to the medium in question.

“Perhaps his confessions on the small screen coincide with the release of his new song with Karol G in which he could once again reveal intimacies about his relationship with the father of his children”says ’20 minutes’.

See also  F1 | Ricciardo explains why he prefers to be a Red Bull reserve

“New revenge plan”, comments on networks.

So far, no one from Shakira’s environment has confirmed this information.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #wall #reveal #Shakiras #alleged #revenge #plan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Chiara Ferragni on the social exposure of her children: "If we have done something wrong, they will tell us"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result