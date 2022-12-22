Friday, December 23, 2022
Piqué, against the ropes: Clara Chía’s striking “mania” that “infuriates him”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2022
in Sports
Gerard Piqué announces his retirement by surpriseBarcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced his retirement as a footballer on Thursday.

Instagram Piqué, screenshot ‘Telecinco’

They say that for the ex-soccer player the attitude could even be a ‘mortal sin’. Crisis rumors.

Gerard Piqué fails to get out of the eye of the hurricane. Despite having retired from football a few months ago, and the fact that a semester has passed since the announcement of his separation from the Barranquilla Shakira, the Catalan continues to be the target of the Spanish press.

In recent days, the news that he would be celebrating with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, due to the end of the year. Some media even reported a supposed ‘anniversary’ celebration, although the official relationship would not last 12 months.

Now, with a few days left before an extremely intricate year for Piqué ends, the former player is back in the news due to a supposed ‘mania’ of his new girlfriend that, according to ‘Mui Kitchen’, makes him “enraged”.

“The terrible mania that Clara Chía Martí has ​​at lunchtime and that enrages Piqué”is the related note.

(You can read: Piqué, in trouble: Clara Chía and the disease that embarrasses her).

‘Clara’s terrible mania’

The Catalan defender said goodbye to the Barcelona fans in his last game at the Camp Nou.

According to the portal in question, specialized in food issues, the supposed “mania” of Clara Chía Martí would be seen when going to the dining room.

As reported by ‘Mui Kitchen’, the young Catalan “uses cutlery inappropriately”. In addition, she assures the medium “puts his elbows on the table.”

Although it does not seem serious, the portal maintains that “for Piqué it is unforgivable”. They even talk about it being a “mortal sin.”

(Also: Dibu Martínez, ‘the biggest piece of m…’: hard attack from a French footballer).

So far, Piqué has not ruled on said press version.

SPORTS

