Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Piqué, after breaking up with Shakira, has another headache: will he go to the World Cup?

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Spain Selection

Gerard Piqué, defender of the Spanish National Team.

Gerard Piqué, defender of the Spanish National Team.

News in Spain about the preliminary list for Qatar 2022.

Gerard Piqué He has another great expectation in this 2022 that has been particularly dramatic for him, due to his personal situation, after the break a few months ago with the Colombian Shakira.

Will Piqué go to Qatar?

His great current intrigue is to know if, in a year in which his sporting level has also dropped at Barcelona and he is not a starter, he will be able to be in the Qatar World Cup with the Spanish team.

In the 86th minute, Gerard Piqué fouled Cristiano Ronaldo.

Photo:

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

This Monday, the media in that country highlighted that Piqué finally did make up coach Luis Enrique’s preliminary list for the World Cup.

Piqué, according to ‘Marca’, is one of the 55 Spanish players among whom Luis Enrique will have to choose the 25 or 26 who will go to Qatar.

The Barcelona defender is not a fixed letter from the coach for this World Cup. Piqué, at his own request, stopped going to the national team upon the arrival of the new DT.

The Spanish press analyzes that ahead of Piqué are all the other central defenders on the preliminary list: Laporte, Iñigo Martínez, Pau Torres, Eric García, Diego Llorente and Guillamón.

SPORTS

