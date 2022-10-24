Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pique, a Sugar Daddy? The fortune he spends on Clara Chía Marti’s tuition

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 24, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Clara Chía reacts when asked about Shakira and Piqué
Photo:

Screenshot video ‘Telecinco’, Instagram Gerard PiquÃ©

The revelations about the footballer’s new relationship continue.

Gerard Piqué is once again a topic of conversation, not only because of the impact of the new song by Shakira‘Monotonñia’, but because of new revelations of his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

See also  Piqué and Shakira prepare weapons for another face to face: player would harden position

It has already been revealed that the couple would have started living together a few weeks ago and that the footballer even bought a luxurious house.

I hammered would pay the school

Now, according to press information in Spain, Piqué would have assumed the payment of a luxurious school in which the young woman studies.

According to information from the journalist Laura Lago, in the program ‘Save me’Piqué would be paying all the expenses of the school.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti

Photo:

EFE / Instagram: @clarachia5

Lago explained, according to one close to Clara, that since she told him that she was studying, when they met, Piqué offered her a scholarship through his company, Kosmos Global Holding.

Chic Magazine reports that the young woman studies at the International School of Protocol (EIP), in Barcelona, ​​where they offer training in public relations and marketing.

A report by ‘El Universo’ assures that the tuition costs Piqué about 4,500 dollars a year for the first year, which includes the benefit of being able to work from the first moment in event organization companies.

See also  Shakira's sister responds: was the break with Gerard Piqué something expected?

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pique #Sugar #Daddy #fortune #spends #Clara #Chía #Martis #tuition

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

LMP: Poles complete the cleanup on Venados de Mazatlán

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result