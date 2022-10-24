Pique, a Sugar Daddy? The fortune he spends on Clara Chía Marti’s tuition

Gerard Piqué is once again a topic of conversation, not only because of the impact of the new song by Shakira‘Monotonñia’, but because of new revelations of his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

It has already been revealed that the couple would have started living together a few weeks ago and that the footballer even bought a luxurious house.

Now, according to press information in Spain, Piqué would have assumed the payment of a luxurious school in which the young woman studies.

According to information from the journalist Laura Lago, in the program ‘Save me’Piqué would be paying all the expenses of the school.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti Photo: EFE / Instagram: @clarachia5

Lago explained, according to one close to Clara, that since she told him that she was studying, when they met, Piqué offered her a scholarship through his company, Kosmos Global Holding.

Chic Magazine reports that the young woman studies at the International School of Protocol (EIP), in Barcelona, ​​where they offer training in public relations and marketing.

A report by ‘El Universo’ assures that the tuition costs Piqué about 4,500 dollars a year for the first year, which includes the benefit of being able to work from the first moment in event organization companies.

