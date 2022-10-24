Pique, a Sugar Daddy? The fortune he spends on Clara Chía Marti’s tuition

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Screenshot video ‘Telecinco’, Instagram Gerard PiquÃ©
The revelations about the footballer’s new relationship continue.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 09:51 PM
Gerard Piqué is once again a topic of conversation, not only because of the impact of the new song by Shakira‘Monotonñia’, but because of new revelations of his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.
It has already been revealed that the couple would have started living together a few weeks ago and that the footballer even bought a luxurious house.
I hammered would pay the school
Now, according to press information in Spain, Piqué would have assumed the payment of a luxurious school in which the young woman studies.
According to information from the journalist Laura Lago, in the program ‘Save me’Piqué would be paying all the expenses of the school.
Lago explained, according to one close to Clara, that since she told him that she was studying, when they met, Piqué offered her a scholarship through his company, Kosmos Global Holding.
Chic Magazine reports that the young woman studies at the International School of Protocol (EIP), in Barcelona, where they offer training in public relations and marketing.
A report by ‘El Universo’ assures that the tuition costs Piqué about 4,500 dollars a year for the first year, which includes the benefit of being able to work from the first moment in event organization companies.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 23, 2022, 09:51 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pique #Sugar #Daddy #fortune #spends #Clara #Chía #Martis #tuition
Leave a Reply