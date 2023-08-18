The name on the map of Giorgia Meloni in Puglia is twenty-nine years old and is the offspring of one of the wealthiest families of Polignano a Mare

Golden boy of the regional right, Goofy the Abbot – the king of fruit and vegetables, protagonist of Meloni’s holidays in Puglia – is the premier’s point of reference for organizing her travels in the area. At 29 he is the scion of one of the wealthiest families in Polignano a Mare: “They paint me as the Marquis del Grillo! But I keep my business separate from my political activity”.

“With Marcello we started laughing: yes, we went inside Albania to unload two boxes of cigarettes and we’re back… But go!”. Giuseppe L’Abbate, known as Pippo, is a big boy – one meter ninety-one tall – soap and water, as simple as Apulian oil. And all the media hype about him catches him amused but always respectful of hierarchies. “But do you think I’m going to accompany the prime minister on a rubber dinghy?” he jokes, glossing over his holidays with the premier.

The name on the map of Giorgia Meloni in Puglia is twenty-nine years old and is the offspring of one of the wealthiest families of Polignano a Mare, the town of cliffs overlooking the Adriatic. And it is from a rock owned by the father and mother – both L’Abbate, here the equivalent of the Rossis – that the greatest divers in the world launch themselves during the Red Bull championships.

The Abbot began in the 1950s by exporting potatoes, tomatoes and grapes all over the world, now mainly in Arab countries. “I was very close to grandfather Giannino. Tomorrow it will be twenty-four years since he left us, I was seven but I have a very vivid memory of a beautiful and strong person ”.

But political exposure only comes with Foo, before him great reserve. “In 2016 I was elected to the national council of university students on the right and in Rome I met Marcello Gemmato, at the time chairman of the social affairs commission of the Chamber, who helped me for several interviewees, and that’s where the friendship was born ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

