At the Granillo the Lombards obtain three fundamental points with a view to salvation with goals from Mangraviti and Rodriguez. The final goal of the Bouah grenade was useless

Mission accomplished for Gastaldello, at least for one night: his Brescia grabs the playouts leaving the last three positions. The coup signed by Mangraviti and Rodriguez in anticipation of Friday in Reggio Calabria was decisive: Inzaghi’s amaranths on the other hand did not redeem the bitterness of the penalty and left three more vital points on the plate for the playoff race. Seven matches tomorrow, almost all the big names on the pitch: Frosinone-Sudtirol and Cagliari-Parma stand out, while Genoa visits the Cittadella. Sunday the challenge between Pisa and Bari.

The first half — At the Granillo we leave and stop immediately. Ready-go, free kick for Brescia. But the game is interrupted after forty seconds due to the smoke bombs rained down from the Calabrian corner: a fog from Pozzetto’s film hovers over the Granillo, stop for over two minutes. The smoke clears, the Lombards attack: cross from the left, Bisoli goes down after a contact with Liotti, but Meraviglia keeps them going. Not bad, because in the 11th minute the Rondinelle took the lead with Mangraviti’s paw, very good at correcting Jallow’s idea on the development of a corner on the net. The amaranth answer was weak: wide diagonal from Hernani (17′). An acute solo in a minor key by the attacking couple Menez-Strelec: the first sets up for the second, central attempt (40′). In the end Ayé is closed in low by Colombi. After a beating and repeating in the Lombard area, the 4X100 of the Rondinelle starts on the counterattack: Labojko (offside, but the flag stays down) controls and shoots with a sure shot, Colombi’s great reflex. See also Luis Fernando Suárez feels number one: "I'm better than Luis Enrique"

Lively second half — In the second half, Inzaghi changes two: inside Canotto and Bouah, he moves on to the back four in search of a shock. And Reggina wakes up: Andrenacci saves first on Loiacono and then with a backlash on Canotto’s aerial lash. It’s a more entertaining second half: the Lombards try from distance with Listkowski, but Colombi dives away (53′). Eight minutes later Hernani strikes and shoots from outside the area, a deflection saves Andrenacci. The amaranth one had started as a siege and instead it’s a small fire, also because in the 72nd minute Brescia doubled their lead, still stamping on action from a corner: a profound parable for Bisoli’s header which is a bank for Pablo Rodriguez, an easy tap-in from two steps. Closed? Not at all: you experience one corner kick after another, with Reggina reopening it with the substitutes a quarter of an hour from the end. Canotto crosses from the flag, Bouah turns it over with first intention, overtaking Andrenacci. The Calabrians now believe it, but they don’t count on the number one from Brescia who invents a screaming save by flying to his left on Pierozzi’s header. Convulsive final: Rodriguez expelled from the bench and Pierozzi and Ndoj on the pitch. But the Lombards no longer risk: Gastaldello smiles for the corner schemes that do not betray. And thanks to Andrenacci in Serie A format, far from the relegation zone. See also Strefezza warns Inter: "Lecce, don't worry. Inzaghi? He rejected me because I was short"

April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 23:52)

