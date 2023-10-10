Pippo Inzaghi will coach Salernitana. Iervolino sacks Paulo Sousa

Salernitana owner Danilo Iervolino has decided to sack Paulo Sousa. The new coach of the Campania club will be Filippo Inzaghi. The coach from Piacenza, fresh from his adventure at the helm of Reggina – 7th place in the Serie B standings (despite the penalty in the standings) and the elimination in the first round of the playoffs against Südtirol – reached an agreement on the basis of a contract until June 2024, with an option to renew for a ‘another season.

Salernitana in crisis, the dismissal of Paulo Sousa

The last two defeats in the championship suffered by Salernitana were fatal for Paulo Sousa (0-4 at home with Inter and 3-0 in Monza) and a difficult ranking: the team won only 3 points in the first 8 matchdays with 5 defeats and 0 victories.

Inzaghi and his ‘derby’ at the helm of Salernitana

Pippo Inzaghi will therefore challenge his brother Simone this year: the match between Inter and Salernitana is scheduled for San Siro on February 18th. First he will have another derby of the heart: on December 22nd at Arechi against his beloved Milan. In Serie A Inzaghi has already coached Milan (2014/15), Bologna (for 21 games in the 2018/19 season) and Benevento.

