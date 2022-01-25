Pippo Baudo and Katia Ricciarelli have been married for 18 years, now the two are back on excellent terms

Pippo Baudo is one of the pillars of Italian television. The famous presenter (together with Mike Bongiorno) wrote the history of television by conducting programs that have remained in the hearts of Italians. During the 80s the great Pippo made a lot of talk about himself for another reason. The marriage with Katia Ricciarelli.

The woman was already very affirmed singer lyric level international. The two married in 1986Their wedding ended however in the 2004 even with some bitter legal battles. The most malicious at the time hypothesized more than a betrayal, promptly denied by the person concerned. After many years the two today they are back to being in excellent relationships.

Not long ago the singer in an interview stated that she was sorry she hadn’t heard from him for a long time. On the other hand, she stated that both were mature people and that not it would have been right to throw Street everything. Currently the two are truly in excellent relationships. It is even rumored that Pippo Baudo can enter the house of the GF Vip to bring a greeting to the singer.

For his part, Pippo Baudo, in addition to his legendary career, has also had several loves. The most important is certainly the one with Katia Ricciarelli. The man during an interview said he had some important stories, for example with Alida Chelli, but that the relationship with Katia Ricciarelli it had been something one of a kind. Pippo said they met when he introduced Fantastico.

At that juncture he needed an opera singer in transmission and he first met Cecilia Bartoli. Later Katia Ricciarelli arrived and immediately burst out a love very beautiful. At present for Pippo Katia she represents the most important woman in his life. Many hope that the two can reconcile and get back together. We just have to wait for their new meeting which will surely take place shortly.