“Pippo Baudo is sick”, Balestrieri’s tears on TV. What happened

“My name is Baudo, Pippo Baudo. And I’m fine.” With these words, Pippo Baudo wanted to reassure everyone about his health conditions. Baudo was contacted The messenger.

It was Pippo Balestrieri, historic stage director of the Sanremo Festival, who raised the alarm on the fact that the historic Rai host is not well, who in an interview with ItalyYes, he was moved revealing that “Pippo is sick, I think”. Words that have aroused great emotion both on TV and on the web.

“Don’t worry”, Baudo said, “I don’t understand how certain news has circulated. And the best way to reassure everyone is to answer them in person, let them hear my voice and wish them a good afternoon”.

The 86-year-old conductor went out to lunch yesterday with his assistant. Even his ex-wife Katia Ricciarelli commented on the incident: “I don’t really understand why certain things happen. It will be at least the third time that a tom tom has been triggered on his health ”.