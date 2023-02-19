According to the latest rumors, it seems that the conductor’s health conditions are not the best

In the last few hours there has been news that is making the rounds on the web and that is worrying a multitude of people. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the health conditions of Goofy Baudo are not the best. The news was made public by Pippo Balestrieri, host of the show Italy Yes. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Is Pippo Baudo sick? After the interview that Pippo Balestrieri gave to the programme Italy Yes a big worry has risen towards the presenter par excellence of the Italian small screen. In fact, according to the words of the stage director of the San Remo Festivalit seems that Pippo Baudo is not very well.

Pippo Balestrieri’s interview began with the memory of San Remo Festival lived together with the great Goofy Baudo. These were his words about it:

I’ve done at least ten with him. Many things have happened, even unforeseen events. I still remember when Crazy Horse took the stage, but things happened.

Subsequently, the stage manager of the San Remo Festival he let himself go to a confession that left everyone speechless:

I get emotional because he’s sick, I think.

At this point Marco Liorni intervened by launching dedicating sweet words to the conductor:

We send a big hug, a very strong hug.

Needless to say after the words of Pippo Balestrieri was born in a great concern for the king of the Italian small screen. We recall that last July the son of Pippo Baudo had left Australia and returned to Italy to be close to his dad.

At the moment there is no more detailed news regarding this much talked about news in the last few hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be any novelty about. We will certainly keep you updated.