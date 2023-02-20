The king of Italian television has denied the rumors circulating about him: his words

After an interview that Pippo Balestrieri gave to Italy Yesthe program conducted by Marco Liorni, a great concern arose towards Goofy Baudo. In fact, rumors have declared that the health conditions of the king of Italian television are not the best. In the past few hours, however, the conductor has felt compelled to deny all the gossip about him. Let’s find out together what happened.

Pippo Baudo has denied all the news regarding his health conditions and which have seen him protagonist in these days. Yesterday, in fact, through the phone of his assistant Dina Minnathe great Pippo reassured everyone about his health conditions.

In fact, the king of Italian television got in touch with the editorial staff of the newspaper ‘Il Messaggero’, to which he declared:

My name is Pippo Baudo and I’m fine. I really don’t understand why this news has been circulating, but don’t worry. The best way to reassure everyone is to do it in person, make my voice heard and wish everyone a good afternoon.

Is Pippo Baudo sick? The news revealed to Italia Sì made everyone worry

As already mentioned, the concern for the health conditions by Pippo Baudo was born following an interview that Pippo Balestrieri gave to Italia Sì, the program hosted by Marco Liorni. In memory of the many editions of San Remo Festival lived together with Pippo Baudo, the man let himself go to a confession that went around the web.

These, in this regard, were his words on the king of Italian television:

I did at least ten editions with him. Many things have happened, even unforeseen events. I still remember when Crazy Horse took the stage, but things happened. I have tears because Pippo is sick, I think.

After these words, everyone could not help but show their own worry against the conductor who, however, declared that he was fine, thus denying the rumors about him.