‘Pataclaun’ It is, without a doubt, one of the most successful series in the history of Peruvian television. Throughout its two years of broadcast on Latina, the protagonists achieved success and conquered the entire public; However, the one who also managed to reach the hearts of viewers was nothing more and nothing less than Pipo Gallowho played the family’s scholarly dog ​​in the series.

Unfortunately, the actor and screenwriter passed away, and this Saturday, November 4, Gonzalo Torres (Gonzalete in fiction) confirmed the news through social networks. Therefore, here we remember the unforgettable scene in which Pipo, the dog, arrives at the Pataclaun’s house and engages in a curious dialogue with Machín. While the pet lawyer used terms like “chambers, monstrous paradigm, conflicted situation and semema”Carlos Alcántara’s character mocked him with foul words and tried to expel him from his home at any cost.

