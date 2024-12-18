The popular and controversial journalist José Manuel Estrada Calzada, alias ‘Pipi’, has surprised everyone by confessing that he has resumed contact with Terelu Campos, with whom he lived years ago. a resounding romance which led to a deep enmity carried to the sets. Now they talk again, and for a small reason.

The love affair between Pipi Estrada and Terelu Campos occupied dozens of covers and headlines in 2003 from the moment Lydia Lozano announced the beginning of the romance to all of Spain. He did it in the defunct program ‘A tu lado’, then presented by Emma García. The journalist, then dedicated exclusively to the sports field, he was separating from his wife and that was when the reason was known.

Confirmation would arrive shortly: Pipi Estrada and Terelu Campos were close together. They did everything together. And when they were apart, which was a long time because he traveled a lot to cover football games, they had long, loving conversations on the phone.

From romance to enmity

Pipi Estrada and Terelu Campos spent the summer in Palma de Mallorca, enjoyed Holy Week in Malaga and loved each other in the presence of everyone at the many public events they attended. But Two years later came the crises, the disagreements, the jealousy.…In 2005 they split up and went their separate ways.









What followed next was the predictable: Pipi Estrada progressively abandoned her work in sports to embrace the heart charms and start earning more money than you ever had before. And he began to air all kinds of intimacies about each other, including those of his ex. What had been a lovey-dovey romance would lead to deep anger and enmityespecially by Terelu Campos.

Pipi Estrada reappeared this December 16 to attend the presentation of a book about the Real Madrid legend who was Paco Gento and He greeted the press with his usual toothy smile.. The surprise came when he decided to tell things about Terelu Campos and him. Things of the present.

Pipi Estrada’s revelations

When asked if he had sent a congratulatory message to his ex after becoming a grandmother, the communicator was sincere. «I have sent a message to Terelu to congratulate her on her grandson», has begun. And suddenly he found himself surrounded by microphones.

«I thought he had me blocked and I got a big surprise», he commented. And far from stopping there, and completely faithful to her expansive personality, Pipi Estrada has gone on to reveal the content of WhatsApp in its entirety. It is as follows: «In these moments of life and happiness one forgets many things and gives importance to what is importantTherefore, I wish that this child brings you peace, health and a lot of joy. “I wish you from the bottom of my heart.” Signed, Pipi Estrada.

By then, the journalist had already demonstrated that he had left any possible filter at home and went on to show his interlocutor’s response in front of everyone present. And it sounded very Terelu. «Thank you so much», was all that Pipi Estrada has received from her ex in response.

This has been the reunion between one of the stellar couples of the world of the heart at the beginning of this century and that almost 20 years later they have experienced an unexpected reunion. The only thing that remains to be seen is if there is continuity. On the part of Pipi Estrada it is possible to suspect that there would be no problems, although in the case of Terelu many more doubts are raised.