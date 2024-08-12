Ciudad Juarez.- The Works Control Department of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) has begun replacing the pipeline in the Los Parques subdivision, and the completion of these works is expected to be on October 8, the decentralized agency reported.

This intervention is specifically carried out on Parque Juárez Street, which is located between Vicente Guerrero Avenue and Tomás Fernández Boulevard, also covering several neighboring streets.

The main objective of this project is to replace pipes that have reached the end of their useful life. In total, 1,668 meters of eight-inch pipe and 353 meters of 15-inch pipe are being replaced.

The works include the complete renovation of these infrastructures, which is expected to have a positive impact on the sanitation network and the water supply for residents of the area.

In addition to replacing the pipes, the project includes replacing 334 sewage drains, which will directly benefit an equal number of homes.

This component of the project is designed to improve the drainage system and ensure that sanitary facilities in homes in the area operate more efficiently.

“Once completed, the project will bring significant improvements to the infrastructure of the Los Parques subdivision, positively affecting the quality of life of its residents,” said JMAS.

He added that “the work is essential to ensure the good condition of the facilities and prevent possible future problems related to the pipe system and drainage.”

The total investment in this project amounts to more than 19 million 700 thousand pesos, this amount covers the costs of materials, labor and other needs associated with the replacement of pipes and the change of sanitary discharges.

The investment reflects the commitment to improving urban infrastructure and the quality of public services in the region.

The JMAS Construction Control Department is closely monitoring the progress of these works to ensure that they are carried out in accordance with established standards and within the planned time frame.

The execution of this work not only focuses on the replacement of pipes and discharges, but also on minimizing inconvenience to residents and optimizing execution time.

In summary, the replacement of pipes in the Los Parques subdivision is a key project for the modernization of urban infrastructure in the area.

With a considerable investment and a defined execution period, the benefits of this work are expected to be palpable for residents, contributing to a better quality in water and sanitation services.

