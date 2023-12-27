IA new organ is to be built in the northern transept of the Einhard Basilica in Seligenstadt and will be heard at church services and concerts. There has been a movable chest organ there for some time now, which serves as a temporary arrangement for choir accompaniment; it will give way to the planned instrument. Above all, however, the new organ, with its fullness and color of sound, is intended to largely replace the dilapidated organ in the west gallery of the basilica. In the long term, there could also be a new instrument in their place. The new organ for the transept represents the first construction phase of the entire project, said regional cantor Felix Ponizy, who has been working in Seligenstadt since 2017, plays the organ in church services and also leads the choir at the basilica and the children's choir groups there.

Around 830, Einhard, Charlemagne's advisor and biographer, had the basilica named after him built as a monastery church for the Benedictine abbey he founded in Seligenstadt. The monastery was only dissolved during secularization in 1803. Today this is the largest Carolingian basilica north of the Alps that is largely still standing. The Wilbrand organ with its three manuals and thousands of pipes was built in the west gallery between 1978 and 1981. However, the joy about this did not last long: a fundamental renovation was necessary as early as 1999.

For several years now, significant disruptions have been occurring again and impairing listening pleasure: unreliability of the action, i.e. the mechanical transmission path between organ keys and pipes, ensures that tones continue to sound even though the organist has long since stopped pressing the corresponding keys. Added to this are bent pipes that are obviously under weight, wind leaks and an error-prone electrical system.

The instrument should cost around 380,000 euros

The Basilika Organ Seligenstadt Support Association was founded in 2021. He is collecting donations to enable the construction of a new instrument. Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) took over the patronage. The chairman of the support association, Axel-Johannes Korb, who plays the organ in the Einhard Basilica on a part-time and voluntary basis, emphasized that they had worked intensively on the planning over the past two years.







The diocese of Mainz, the Catholic parish of Saint Marcellinus and Peter, also known as the basilica parish, the monument preservation department and the support association agreed to first tackle the construction of a new organ in the northern transept. Four companies were approached. Tender and bidding process followed. The master organ builder Andreas Schmidt from Linsengericht prevailed.



Currently, the movable chest organ is mainly used, where the chairman of the association, Axel-Johannes Korb (left), watches the regional cantor Felix Ponizy play.

Image: Ben Kilb



The organ for the transept will cost around 380,000 euros. The support association has so far received more than 200,000 euros in donations. Korb hopes to “get to the point where we can award the contract” in 2024. This should happen as soon as two thirds of the required amount has been collected; that would be 260,000 euros. Donations are still welcome.