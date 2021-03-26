The cold winter practically deprived the Europeans of gas: less than a third of the reserves remained in the underground storage facilities of the EU countries. This has already led to increased demand for Russian gas. – deliveries in January were record high. Gas reserves will have to be replenished in the summer – the hope is again in Russia. How critical is the shortage of gas for the EU, whether American LNG will help and whether Nord Stream 2 will save consumers west of Brest – in Izvestia’s material.

Cold winter 2020

Gas reserves in most European countries fell below 30% of the total volume of underground storage. By the end of March, blue fuel turned out to be 24.5 billion cubic meters less than in the same period in 2020, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

The average fuel inventory in Europe is 5.8% below the five-year average. So, in Germany, gas storage facilities are now filled only by 25.54%, in Austria – by 26.89%, in the Czech Republic – by 29.14%. The situation is better in Poland: 38.85% of the fuel remained there. France has the least gas – only 14.62% of the storage capacity.

The cold winter is to blame for everything, because of which the tanks began to rapidly empty. Frosts forced France to urgently buy Russian fuel. According to Gazprom’s data, since the beginning of the year, exports to this country have increased by almost one and a half times. Other European countries did the same. For example, Germany in January-February purchased Russian gas by 32.9% more than in the same period of 2020. Since January 1, Gazprom’s export to non-CIS countries has grown by 32.9% to 34.5 billion cubic meters. Purchases increased by a record in Italy (plus 64%), Turkey (20.8%), the Netherlands (21.2%) and Poland (89.9%).

“Consumers have taken 64.2 billion cubic meters of gas from European UGS facilities. To replenish this volume, it will be necessary to pump at least 54% more gas than last year, ”Gazprom said. At the same time, the rise of gas from European storage facilities continues.

Buy gas in summer

Thus, as stated in Gazprom, in the summer, Europe will need a large additional volume of gas … As experts explain, the established practice of most energy companies (both large public and small private players) implies the use of a summer-winter spread (pumping cheap gas into storage in summer with subsequent withdrawal in winter). European energy companies will be able to successfully “pump” in May-September.

– European companies will systematically pump gas throughout the summer, while the sources will be either the cheapest supplies (which include supplies from Russia) if decisions are made for economic reasons, or objectively more expensive LNG, including from North America, taking into account political factor , – points out Alexander Simonov, associate professor of the Faculty of Economics, RUDN

Gazprom budgets 2021 gas price for Europe at $ 170 per thousand cubic meters , said in December the deputy chairman of the board of the company Famil Sadigov. This price is 35% higher than the cost of gas for Europe, included in the company’s budget for 2020, which at times turned out to be overestimated anyway due to falling demand. Last year, at some European sites, the price of one thousand cubic meters of gas fell below $ 70.

However, Russian fuel is still expensive for Europe. Russia is using a cunning strategy: supplies are not increasing so much, which creates an artificial shortage and keeps prices at a high level. At the same time, supplies of American LNG are still more expensive, notes Vitaly Mankevich, president of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

From words to deeds

Obviously, in such a situation, Europe will need more and more Russian gas. And the early launch of Nord Stream 2 is critically important for European consumers. Europe could easily fill up the missing reserves if the SP-2 was completed on time, but this did not happen. Some companies were forced to withdraw from the project under the threat of US extraterritorial sanctions.

Berlin and Washington have not yet been able to resolve their differences over the gas pipeline. One of the main demands of the Americans is to create a mechanism to stop the operation of the gas pipeline in the event of a reduction in transit through Ukraine. The head of the Bundestag Committee on Economics and Energy, Klaus Ernst, called this idea unacceptable: if Ukraine does not pay its bills, the Europeans may lose Russian gas.

However, the US continues to put pressure on the EU. At the end of March, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken threatened Germany with new sanctions against German companies if they attempt to complete the gas pipeline. He demanded that the companies participating in the project stop working, stressing that they are at great risk. Berlin reiterated that Germany’s position on Nord Stream 2 remains unchanged.

Anyway, Russia will continue to be a key supplier for the EU: it is easier and faster to receive natural gas through a pipe than liquefied gas from the United States. LNG needs to be pumped into LNG carriers, which have yet to reach their destination. Further – regasification and subsequent transfer through the pipeline. All this takes a long time.

– Therefore, in the coming months, it is possible to predict the expansion of natural gas supplies from Russia to the European Union to record levels. But at the same time, supplies of liquefied gas from various countries of the world, from Qatar to the United States, may increase. Moreover, it will be 1.5–2 times more expensive than the Russian one – not the best option for European consumers, ”notes independent industrial expert Leonid Khazanov.