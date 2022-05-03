A Piper’s bouncer beats a minor and gives him a head trauma breaking even the nose. For doctors, the prognosis for the boy is 30 days. The parents of the young minor have decided to report the man who beat up their son, still a minor, in the disco. Here’s what happened that night.

The boy was in the Piper Club disco in Rome with his friends, in what must have been a carefree evening. Which, however, ended with the arrival of the Carabinieri in the room and the transfer in orange code to the emergency room of the Policlinico Umberto I of the capital.

Many young people who last Friday decided to spend an evening in local in via del Tagliamento. Around 3 am the young man called his mother in a panic, saying that a security officer had beaten him and was chasing him.

On the phone he was very agitated. I tried to calm him down so that he would explain to me what was happening: a security operator had beaten him and was chasing him. I told him to stay on the line and that I would join him right away, so I rushed in and suddenly I was there.

The boy, along with friends and other guys, were in the bathroom of the club when they started singing stadium chants. The security guard told them to stop, but they continued. And at the exit the bouncer attacked them.

Piper bouncer beats a minor and his parents report him

The teenager’s parents reported to Fanpage the assault of the bouncer, who punched four punches, three in the face and one in the back of the head, at the young boy. The bouncer would also have threatened him.

The man punched the boy who fell face down and passed out.

That man also threatened my son. When I reached the club I heard from the owner, with an arrogant farer, that my son had invented everything, that he had never entered the disco. Unfortunately for him there were videos that I already had.

The parents filed a complaint with the Carabinieri, the father is also a criminal lawyer.