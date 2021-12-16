Operators of a California pipeline that dumped crude oil onto beaches south of Los Angeles in early October have been charged with negligence by federal prosecutors.

The charges were brought against Amplify Energy, a Texas company that operates the Huntington Beach pipeline, and two of its subsidiaries: Beta Operating Co. and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co., according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Authorities accuse operators of not reacting properly to leak alarms, which sounded eight times in a 13-hour period.

Despite alarms, operators repeatedly reactivated the pipeline at a time when it was supposed to remain closed due to the leak, prosecutors explained.

“The pipeline, which was used to transfer crude oil from several offshore facilities to a processing plant in Long Beach, began to leak in the afternoon of October 1, but the defendants allegedly continued to operate the damaged pipeline intermittently , Until the next morning”, compiled the statement.

“As a result of the allegedly negligent pipeline, approximately 25,000 gallons of crude oil were dumped from a point approximately 4.7 miles west of Huntington Beach, from a crack in the 16-inch pipeline,” he added.

In addition, pipeline workers did not receive adequate training to understand the leak detection system, and the operating team was “understaffed and tired,” he accused.

As corporate defendants, companies face a maximum five-year probation sentence and billions of dollars in fines, according to the statement.

The oil spill caused pollution along 15 miles of coastline south of Los Angeles between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, which are known for their surfers and dolphins.

Underwater inspections revealed that a large segment of the pipeline had dislodged and had a crack of approximately three inches.

Investigators suspect the damage could have been caused by a ship’s anchor, as the area is often filled with freighters waiting to enter the bustling ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The October disaster rekindled debate over the presence of oil rigs a few miles off the southern coast of California, a densely populated area.

In all, 23 oil and gas platforms operate in coastal federal waters.

