Baza: Water supply to Donetsk stopped due to pipe burst

Donetsk was left without water supply due to a break in the Don-Donbass pipeline. This happened on Wednesday, July 17, at about 13:00 in the Rostov region near the village of Yedush, not far from the local brick factory, but the information appeared in the media only two days later.

Two versions of the pipe burst in Donetsk are being considered

According to the publication Base in his Telegram channel, an unknown person closed the valve and broke the steering wheel, which caused a hydraulic shock that led to a pipe rupture. Citing unnamed sources, the publication writes that two versions of the emergency are currently being considered.

According to one version, it could have been an act of vandalism. The second version says that the valve was blocked by a person familiar with the pipeline – perhaps a worker or a builder. The publication suggests that perhaps one of the subcontractors or workers took revenge for non-payment.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

The pipe is currently being repaired, but it is not yet clear how long it may take to restore it.

The pipeline supplies water to the entire DPR

The pipeline supplies both Donetsk and the entire region. It was built in 2023 and connects the Don River in the Rostov region and the DPR. Its capacity makes up up to 300 thousand cubic meters of water per day.

For comparison: Rostovvodokanal, which supplies water to Rostov, Bataysk, and also settlements in the Aksay, Azovsky and Myasnikovsky districts, takes up to 500 thousand cubic meters of water per day from the Don.

Residents were asked not to panic

There are still water reserves in Donetsk, but it is not known whether they will be enough until the supply is restored, Baza claims. According to information Donetsk News Agencythere is a supply of water.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

“There is no need to panic, we have the necessary water reserves in the reservoirs. Our specialists have been continuously refilling the reservoirs. On our side, there is a water reserve, and it will be supplied to the population,” noted a representative of the State Unitary Enterprise of the DPR “Voda Donbassa”.

The situation is complicated by abnormal heat: according to forecasts, the air temperature in Donetsk on July 19 will reach plus 38-40 degrees. Ministry of Construction and Housing and Public Utilities of the DPR informedthat due to emergency power outages, some settlements in the region were left without water. In particular, water supply was stopped in Yenakiyevo and nearby settlements, in Torez, Shakhtyorsk, Snezhnoye, Kirovskoye, Zhdanovka. Water delivery is being organized there.