Concordia, Sinaloa.- Several kilometers away, the intense fumaroles generated after a tank loaded with fuel will tip over on one of its sides to then go up in flamesevents that occurred on the Mazatlan-Durango toll road on kilometer 155 between the limits of the state of Durango and Sinaloa this Friday morning.

Despite the spectacular nature of the mishap, no injuries were reported. Instead, traffic was affected for several hours and in both directions until CAPUFE’s emergency forces were able to control the incessant flames that consumed the body of the tanker truck.

Paramedics from CAPUFE arrived at the site, as well as elements from the National Guard, the Roads Division, who cordoned off the area, blocking access to highway traffic and clearing the area at the time of the incident.

Although the reasons for this mishap are not specifically known, everything seems to indicate that the speed, combined with the weight of the cargo truck, caused the mishap, which accounted for considerable material losses.