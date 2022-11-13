Pipe breaks | Water floods the streets in Helsinki, traffic stopped in several places

Due to a broken pipe, water has reached a large area, both on properties and driveways. Pipe breaks have been reported on Fleminginkatu, Violankatu and Boulevard.

Helsinki A water main broke on Fleminginkatu early Sunday morning. The rescue service received information about the pipe break at around 7:30 in the morning.

Due to a broken pipe, water has reached a large area, both on properties and driveways. Water has reached, among other things, parking garages and business premises.

The pipe break happened between Satamaradankatu and Aleksis Kive katu.

Due to a broken pipe, the road between Aleksis Kive katu and Satamaradankatu is closed to traffic.

Water has also reached Teollisuuskatu, where the police are directing traffic. According to the information given to HS, there would also be water on Kustaankatu.

You is also closed in other parts of the city, according to the Helsinki Road Traffic Center. Roads are closed at the corner of Hämeentie and Violankatu, on the Boulevard at the end of Hietalahdenranta and between Aleksis Kive katu and Satamaradankatu.

HS photographer on site in Violankautu Antti Saloniemi says that the leak point is right at the corner of Hämeentie.

“Water has flowed along Violankatu to Vellamonkadu, where a flood lake has been created,” says Saloniemi.

“Now it would seem that the inflow of water has now been stopped.”

Reader’s photo. A broken pipe hinders traffic on Teollisuuskatu.

Helsinki the on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Sami Lindbergin according to the water inflow has been stopped, but water managed to leak over a large area.

“The damage on Fleminingkatu is pretty bad and it will take time to pump the water out,” says Lindberg.

“There is less water on the Teolliskuskatu side, and the traffic there will probably return to normal within a couple of hours.”

The cause of the pipe break is not yet clear.