Pipe breaks | Pipes broke again in Helsinki – This is now known about pipe failures

New pipe breaks have been observed in the center and on Pitäjänmäki. There were five pipe breaks on Sunday.

in Helsinki new pipe breaks appeared on Monday morning. The regional environmental services (HSY) announced on Monday morning that pipes have broken on Mikonkatu in the center of Helsinki and on Vaakatie in Haaga.

One property is without water on Mikonkatu and five properties on Vaakatie. Repairs have started in both areas.

There is no water in the streets in the area of ​​the broken pipe in the center.

On Sunday An exceptionally large pipe burst occurred in Helsinki. First, the big trunk line broke on Fleminginkatu between Satamaradankatu and Aleksis Kive katu around six o’clock.

It was followed by a chain reaction that also broke pipes in Kumpula, Vallila and Punavuori.

Repairing the broken pipes began immediately on Sunday. On Violankatu in Hermann, about 300 residents were without water all Sunday, but water supply was restored by Monday morning.

A broken pipe the triggering factor was still unknown on Monday morning. The events started from the trunk line, which has a diameter of about 60 cm.

Probably the pressure wave caused by this big pipe break caused at least Sunday’s pipe breaks.

Director of the online department of the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) water supply industry Tommi Rantalan also the pipe breaks observed on Monday morning are probably related to the pipe breaks on Sunday.

According to Rantala, it is probably a technical fault. The final reason will be revealed during this week. Sabotage and vandalism are excluded.

“We’ve been to the scene of the broken pipes to see, and they’ve been dug up, and there’s no indication of intent,” says Rantala.

One According to Rantala, the explaining factor is the age of the pipe network. According to Rantala, there is a lot of renovation debt in the central area of ​​Helsinki.

Rantala states that there will possibly be disruptions in the future as well.

Regarding Sunday’s series of events, the pipe breaks are probably here, Rantala states.

