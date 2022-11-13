Pipe breaks | Monttu swallowed the car, the leak bubbled up like a spring: pictures and videos show the destruction

Several pipe breaks occurred in Helsinki on Sunday morning in different parts of the city. HS collected pictures and videos that show the tracks at the scene.

in Helsinki there were at least four pipe breaks on Sunday morning. The water that came out of the pipes in some places tore open the streets and caused them to flood.

The Helsinki region’s environmental service said in the morning that it was aware of four broken pipes and a fifth was suspected. According to the media service of the rescue service, the rescue service received alarms about pipe leaks between 6:29 and 9:04.

Pipe breaks had occurred at least on Fleminginkatu between Aleksis Kive katu and Satamaradankatu, at the intersection of Violankatu and Hämeentie, Rautalammintie and at the intersection of Boulevard and Hietalahdenranta. In addition, a leak was suspected in Kumpulataipale.

Fleminginkatu pipe break: 6:29 a.m

The car had fallen into a landslide on Fleminginkatu.

The pit where the pipe break apparently occurred.

Violankatu and Hämeentie pipe break: 7:20 a.m

Putkirikko near Paavalinkirko in Hermann, at the corner of Hämeentie and Violankatu. The police and emergency services were there.

A flood lake was created on Vellamonkatu.

Bulevard and Hietalahdenranta pipe burst: at 7.31 am

Water flooded Boulevard at the end of Hietalahtenranta. Reader’s photo.