Pipe breaks | Heikki Roselius came to repair the damage from the Father’s Day breakfast: “I had time to eat the cake”

Even before the sun could rise, pipes began to break almost one after the other in different parts of Helsinki. “I don’t remember an event of a similar size in my career,” says fire master Sami Lindberg.

On Father’s Day Helsinki woke up to flooded streets.

Even before the sun could rise, pipes broke almost one after the other from five different locations in different parts of the city.

First, the trunk pipe broke at about 7:30 on Fleminginkatu, between Satamaradankatu and Aleksis Kive katu. The water flowed all the way to Teollisuuskatu and Dallapénpuisto.

About an hour later, the rescue service became aware of pipe breaks from Violankatu and Hietalahti tori at the end of the Boulevard. The fourth pipe break was later confirmed from Kumpulataipale and the Fifth from Rautalammintie.

HS visited the scene of three pipe breaks.

Fleminginkatu in the northern part flashing lights of emergency vehicles. It’s getting close to ten o’clock.

The leak of a broken pipe discovered early in the morning has been stopped, and the water that rushed into the streets has had time to drain into the drains. Water is still being pumped from properties and parking garages.

At street level, in addition to the area closed to traffic, the spill is reminiscent of the soil, mainly consisting of sand, that came onto the streets with the water.

And, of course, a hole with a diameter of about ten meters, where the water pipe has broken early in the morning.

“Such big pipe breaks don’t happen every year. I don’t remember an event of a similar size in my career,” says the on-duty fire chief Sami Lindberg.

Emergency vehicles in the middle, twenty meters from the pit, stands out a lone passenger car. Its owner is identified as a Ukrainian Natalia Lukhovytska.

“It’s terrible to see the hole in the asphalt left by a big explosion. The sight is exactly the same as in the war in Ukraine,” he says.

Lukhovytska is a doctor who fled the war to Finland three months ago, and lives on Aleksis Kive street, just a stone’s throw away from the pipe break.

“I have saved myself with this same car from Ukraine. Maybe that’s why it feels so bad to see it so close to the explosion pit, even though I know it’s just a broken pipe.”

Aleksis, who lives on Kive street, has also come to wonder about the plumbing Henry Backman.

“In the morning, I read on the housing association’s news channel that part of our housing association has lost water. Fortunately, I have preserved them”, says Bäckman.

Nataliia Lukhovytska came by bike to look at her car in the back of the picture, which was parked right next to the pothole caused by a broken pipe.

I miss you a Stara employee also had a turn in his day Heikki Roselius. He was called to the work site in the middle of Father’s Day breakfast.

“I had time to drink and eat my morning coffee and cakes in bed when my boss called and said it was an emergency,” says Roselius.

“I told my boss, wait a minute. I asked my wife about it and got the green light. The Father’s Day lunch was missed, but now we’re celebrating a slightly different Father’s Day,” Roselius laughs and begins to fence off the explosion site of the pipe break.

The Fleminginkatu pipe break was the first that the Helsinki Rescue Service was informed about.

In Puu-Kumpula it’s quiet at eleven o’clock. We’re driving a photographer Juhani Niiranen with Limingantie quietly forward, looking for the place where the pipe break has occurred.

Suddenly, three maintenance trucks from the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) drive by. We’re going to follow the maintenance trio.

The cars turn from Limingantie towards Kumpulantaiva, where we find one of them still. The people from Kumpula next to the car live right next to the meeting place Hannah and Jussi Pakkalasay that they noticed the leak already at half past eight during their morning walk.

“We walked from Kumpulataiva and wondered how the ditch seemed to flow. At first it felt wonderful, as if a rapid had come to Kumpula,” says Hanna Pakkala.

However, it soon became clear to the couple that it was a pipe break.

“Now there is already a lot more water and it floods people’s yards,” adds Jussi Pakkala.

Pakkalas say that the pipe break is just around the corner in Kumpulataipale.

We’re going to follow Pakkaloi to the source of the broken pipe.

Hanna Pakkala (left), Jorma Ikonen and Jussi Pakkala marveled at the flooded Kumpulalaakso right behind their homes.

Water In the sunlight, the conquered Kumpulaakso momentarily looks like a tropical rainforest.

Trees and willows rise from a twenty-centimeter layer of water. Some of the yard areas of the houses on the Limingantie side are flooded.

In the middle of everything, right next to Kumpultaipale, water gushes out like a spring. Kumpula residents have gathered near the pipe breaker to marvel at the event.

“I woke up there about half an hour ago, and there was no water coming out of the faucet,” says the resident of Kumpulanmäki Joel Rinne.

“Fortunately, there was Vichy in the fridge to drink, but it would be nice to brush your teeth,” says Rinne, who is on a morning walk with her dog, and continues on her way.

Due to a broken pipe, traffic was blocked in the afternoon on the Boulevard next to the Hietalahti shopping hall.

A change of scenery From Kumpulaakso to Boulevard is huge, even though the driving distance between the places is only Seven kilometers.

The shapes of work machines stand out in the middle of tall buildings and tram rails. By mid-day, the water has already stopped, but traffic is still blocked at the intersection of Boulevard and Hietalahdenranta.

We’ve been lucky in an accident here, says Väarapalokunta (vpk) Harri Lappi.

“The pipe broke right at the end of the Boulevard. The water has flowed from this place directly into the sea, and the properties have apparently not been damaged much,” says Lappi.

Traffic is still blocked on Boulevard. One of the most expensive streets in Helsinki has a rectangular opening with a diameter of about five meters.

“Fortunately, this happened on Sunday and not tomorrow, Monday during the morning rush hour,” Lappi thinks.

On the boulevard the venue has gathered a lot of spectators. Living in the neighborhood Eva Asikainen has come with his three children, Milo Nuutinen, Elias Nuutinen and Luukas Nuutinen with.

“We haven’t run out of water, even though we live right next door,” Asikainen says.

In the end, we also meet a familiar man. Heikki Roselius, who changed into a worker’s overalls for Father’s Day lunch, walks towards the end of the Boulevard with a fence in his hand.

“I immediately recognized you. The next target is already being fenced in,” Roselius laughs and cools down back to his work.