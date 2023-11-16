Rada deputy Pipa: a criminal case has been opened against Arestovich in Ukraine

In Ukraine, in relation to the former adviser to the office of the President of the Republic Alexei Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) initiated a criminal case. Verkhovna Rada deputy Natalya Pipa reported this on her Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

According to her, she received information about the open case management from the National Police of Ukraine. At the same time, Pipa did not specify which body and under what article the case was initiated.