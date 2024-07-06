These are complex hours for Cruz Azul, when everything indicated that the team had retained 100% of its squad, the team from the capital of the country is hours away from losing three of Anselmi’s regular starters. Salcedo due to personal issues, Huescas who is battling with the club to seek a transfer to Europe, as well as Antuna who has an offer to go to Greece with Almeyda’s AEK. As if that were not enough, the América team also has its sights set on a key piece of the Celestes.
TVC Deportes reports that Jardine’s team is still not sure whether or not Cáceres will leave the squad this summer, but if his transfer goes through, the Liga MX champions will move to sign Piovi, the Argentine defender who was the best last semester and who, in addition to having brilliant marking and recovery virtues, the former Racing player is possibly the center back with the best ball output in all of Mexico combined with a powerful mid- and very long-distance shot.
At this point, there are no negotiations underway for the left-back, as the move is dependent on Cáceres’ future, which will not be decided until the end of the Copa América. However, it is reported that Jardine would be happy if Lichnovsky’s partner for the tournament that has already begun is the Cruz Azul star, whom Santiago Baños already sought to sign a couple of years ago.
#Piovi #option #Americas #defense
Leave a Reply