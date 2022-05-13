“We must act and above all ensure that the information is available to people, for this we must inform and update on what ophthalmology is able to do today to safeguard their sight “. In the care of the maculopathya disease of the retina, “the commitment of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi) was decisive, but we must look at the numbers: more than 50% of people with this condition do not have access to the treatment they are entitled to“. Like this Matteo Piovella, president of Soianticipating the themes of the 19th national congress of the scientific association, scheduled for 18-21 May in Rome.

“Ophthalmology – adds Piovella – is considered an elective type of assistance, not a priority. This has reduced interventions and visits in 100% of the population by 50% ”, during the pandemic. “We take note of the lack of assistance of the National Health Service, of the inability to update resources and technologies that inevitably reverberates, cascading, on patients ”, says the president of Soi, recalling what happens, for example, for cataracts. “The surgery most performed in our country, which restores sight in the opacification of the lens, has become another surgery, is no longer an update of ancient cataract surgery, but a new reality that needs to be supported by technology. Currently in the NHS this type of new intervention is not implemented “.

At the Soi congress there will also be space to talk about eye health and nutrition, during a symposium scheduled for 18 May. “The retina – explains Piovella – is a fabric with a unique and fairly penalized circulation. It needs substances, such as lutein, which we do not produce and which we must take from the outside. Nothing dramatic or shocking – the president of Soi reassured – but it is obvious that identifying and suggesting some foods of normal use, can help save the visa of many people. An obligation and a job on which even the Ministry of Health has asked for collaboration, to which we have not been indifferent ”.

During the congress, the contrast sensitivity. It is “a little known disorder – Piovella specifies -. At least 40% of the population, in the passing years, struggle to recognize writings and numbers when the colors are not in contrast“. The reference is to the texts of the expiry dates of the foods, safety warnings in the workplace where, an easy identification of this information is also essential to salt people’s lives. “We have all the technical data – recalls the president of Soi – and we want to give indications so that these causalities, how to write expiration dates in an evident and adequate way and fundamental measures to save life, are not written too small or with a contrast for which the 40% of people can’t read them. Trivial indications are enough – concludes Piovella – we need the conscience of those who have these responsibilities so that these indications are respected, in the interest of all ”.