“Unlike what happens in the rest of the world, artificial crystallines are not inserted in Italian hospitals, like those I have in my eyes for 8 years. They are crystal clear which have an enormous advantage: they erase any type of visual defect, I can see without corrections for distance, drive the car, use the PC and read a book or a newspaper without problems. I am worried about the lack of attention to the needs of patients, the lack or loss of vision is the biggest handicap that can happen, especially for a person of a certain age. I am not saying that there is no sensitivity towards these patients but today due to the pandemic for the National Health Service the priorities are other “. He states it Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi).

“We have a huge problem with bureaucracy – he says – because despite the tools available, for example for the treatment of macular degeneration, which only ten years ago had no solution, of the 700 thousand patients affected by the disease only 10% is able to access the right treatments. I think that we need an extra effort and that we need to start empowering patients, who must take action to obtain adequate vision care, especially when patients are children “.

“For ten years – emphasizes Piovella – we have been proposing an increase of 1,000 euros for cataract surgery, which would serve to adopt new technologies thanks to which it is possible to organize the intervention in a different way. If in the past I visited a patient and after half an hour I was already able to undergo an operation in the operating room, today this is no longer the case. I have to work on the patient for a month, do an eye preparation to get results that were not possible before. So we need attention, listening and above all informing patients and family members, so that they understand that today there are qualities and services that are not comparable to those of ten years ago “.

For Piovella, however, even the eye examination in hospitals must change. “Today – he maintains – due to the long waits, the lists are closed.” In addition, the patient at the time of the visit “should simultaneously undergo examinations such as the Oct of the eye, or coherent radiation optical tomography. This never happens: you have to book the Oct exam for which you often have to wait 3 months. So it is impossible to make a diagnosis in real time. And if you don’t change your pace, healthcare in Italy will become like that of a third world country ”He concludes.