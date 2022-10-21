“We know that between now and 2030 there will be a doubling of people who will no longer be able to see. This is because the system is no longer open. We are able to identify patients at risk, with the most challenging diseases, but these patients must be assisted, have free access to treatment “. It happens instead that, “if you call the hospital”, they reply that “the diaries for the eye examinations are closed and will reopen in 6 months. We are not looking for managers, but we have the responsibility” to give a service to patients to “maintain the sight”. So Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), anticipating the themes of the 101st congress of the association, scheduled for 16 to 19 November.

“They have the capacity” of diagnosis and “incredible cures, tools that we would never have imagined – underlines President Soi – but we must put them at the service of everyone, even those who do not know they have a disease. To solve this problem, we must increase visits. specialists that allow us to avoid the worst. Today not seeing is unbearable, especially for children or the elderly “. Recalling a slogan dear to Soi, “sight saves your life”, Piovella reflects: “When you realize that you no longer have the tools” to see, “you find yourself excluded from life and this leads everyone to do the impossible. so that this does not happen. It is a collective responsibility that we must all take on “.

Among the solutions proposed by Soi, there are investments for adequate instrumentation. “We have been asking for 600 million for innovative technologies for some time – continues the president – We know that in the public only 1,500 of the 7 thousand ophthalmologists are active: to provide a widespread service they must increase. People must then be involved”, he adds.

Soi recalls, for example, that “you have to have an eye examination at birth, within 3 years, on the first day of school, from 10 to 15 years, for the prevention of myopia that is affecting children. Then we move on to 40 years of age. , every 2 years until the age of 60, and once a year after “.

“They are simple things, we already have them: we must have the will to activate them – Piovella specifies – We take note of the difficulties and find solutions. If for a period the patient himself must responsibly take charge of his sight, without criminalizing anyone, I believe” yes has to face “the discussion”.

Returning to the progress made in ophthalmology, “we are able to correct all vision defects – highlights the president Soi – We treat maculopathy, we make interventions that are endured by people without any problems and without penalties, only with benefits. We must update us” , urges Piovella. “The model of 50 years ago was fantastic, it has allowed us to get this far, but it is time for a change. We have had the” emergency “Covid, which has been devastating and all-encompassing in changing people’s psychology. with our hands: whoever has to decide must take responsibility and do something at the service of people “.