“We know that between now and 2030 there will be a doubling of the people who will no longer be able to see. This happens because the system is no longer open. We we are able to identify patients at risk, with the most challenging pathologies, but these patients must be cared for, have free access to treatment “. It happens instead that,” if you call the hospital “, they reply that” the diaries for eye examinations are closed and will reopen in 6 months. We are not looking for those responsible, but we have a responsibility “to give a service to patients to” maintain sight ” Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), anticipating the themes of the 101st congress of the association, scheduled for 16 to 19 November.

“They have the capacity” of diagnosis and “incredible cures, tools that we would never have imagined – underlines President Soi – but we must put them at the service of everyone, even those who do not know they have a disease. To solve this problem, we need to increase specialist visits that allow us to avoid the worst. Not seeing today is unbearable, especially for children or the elderly. “Remembering a slogan dear to Soi,” sight saves your life “, Piovella reflects:” When you realize that you no longer have the tools “to see,” yes finds excluded from life and this leads everyone to do the impossible so that this does not happen. It is a collective responsibility that we must all take on “.