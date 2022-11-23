“Ophthalmology has fallen into the second division for the judgment on elective or programmed ophthalmological treatments, not considering them to be “sight-saving”. It has been “put in last place, which means that it does not have access to the technologies to the economic plans of the Pnrr “, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. So Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), on the sidelines of a debate at the 101st congress of the association, which ended in Rome.

The councilor for the Lazio region Alessio d’Amato, who spoke at the event, “demonstrated – continues Piovella – that he is aware of this situation and assured that it is his priority. Fortunately, at least for Rome, we have received indications that the system deals with ophthalmology on a par with other specialties. We must spread this information to all of Italy – says the president Soi – because Rome is important, but there is not only Rome”.

The meeting was also attended by the television journalist Bianca Berlinguer who was awarded “for her role in information” which is fundamental because “patients, citizens need to know”, explains Piovella, that it is possible “to cure all pathologies ophthalmology”. The impact of the “loss of vision was clearly” explained “by Senator Luigi Manconi at the event. Now – concludes President Soi – we roll up our sleeves to work better and share the best possible results with our patients”.