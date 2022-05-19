“After the age of 60, 30% of the Italian population suffers a normal loss of contrast sensitivity and this prevents you from immediately reading the small print words, such as the expirations of food and medicines, or having an immediate view of the safety instructions to avoid, for example, accidents at work “. Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), speaking on the sidelines of the second day of the 19th Soi International Congress, taking place in Rome at the Rome Cavalieri Congress Center, until 21 May. (Video)

Waiting for the live lens surgery, scheduled for tomorrow, which “gives the best results since there is ophthalmology because – explains Piovella – vision defects are removed in a single operation, including the problem of presbyopia”. After this innovative cataract surgery, “people drive cars, use computers, read a book and a newspaper without needing any more corrections. A revolution”.

The practical tool of live surgery “has always allowed ophthalmology to be world-class excellence”, continues President Soi, underlining the great ability of the scientific society to ensure that “all these innovations are brought into play, demonstrated and disseminated “. With live surgery on the refractive intervention of the lens, which is replacing cataract surgery, “we are able to identify the contours of this new intervention and all the safety needs that must be put in place”, concludes Piovella, pointing out that, “currently” this surgical service “is not recognized by the national health system”.