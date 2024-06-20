“Unlike congenital vision defects (astigmatism and hyperopia), myopia normally appears in adolescence. Hence the need to intervene to correct the pathology solely with a pair of glasses or, in very rare cases, with contact lenses, to avoid consequences in adulthood. For this reason, the Italian Ophthalmological Society recommends an eye examination at birth, one within 3 years of life and a visit on the first day of school, in this way any type of problem is avoided”. Matteo Piovella, ophthalmologist and president of the Soi Italian Ophthalmological Society, stated this to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the Ecm Fad course ‘Sight and myopia. Myopic ocular pathology from childhood to adulthood’ created with the contribution of the scientific partner Società Ophthalmologica Italiana and in collaboration with Fielmann.