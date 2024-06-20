“Unlike astigmatism and hyperopia, congenital vision defects, myopia normally appears in adolescence. Hence the need to intervene to correct the pathology solely with a pair of glasses or, in very rare cases, with contact lenses , to avoid consequences in adulthood”. Matteo Piovella, ophthalmologist and president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), stated this to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the Ecm Fad ‘Sight and myopia’ course. Myopic eye pathology from childhood to adulthood’, created with the contribution of the scientific partner Soi and in collaboration with Fielmann. “For this reason – explains Piovella – the Soi recommends an eye examination at birth, one within 3 years of life and a visit on the first day of school. In this way any type of problem is avoided”.

According to the expert, lifestyle and correct nutrition can also keep your eyesight healthy. “Today – remarks the president of the Soi – it is advisable to introduce yellow, orange, red foods into the diet, such as saffron, pumpkin, oranges, because they act like sunglasses. They concentrate at the level of the macula and act as a filter Obviously they cannot replace glasses on their own, but they are important for the diet.” Furthermore, “you need to drink to have a good concentration of the vitreous – underlines Piovella – In addition, to try to stop myopia, it is good to spend at least 2 hours a day in the open air. And then, when you work or play on the computer close, the advice is the same for adults and children: maintain the right distance from the device. Not only that, every 20-30 minutes you need to stop focusing closely and look out the window into the distance to rest your eye.”

When asked whether it is possible to correct myopia surgically, Piovella replies confidently: “For more than 30 years we have had laser refractive surgery, an increasingly less invasive and more conservative technique.” Despite the evolution of technology, “glasses – points out President Soi – have a fundamental role: until myopia stabilizes they are the most necessary tool. Surgery can eventually take over, but later. It must be said, however, that not all short-sighted people ask to undergo surgery to eliminate the vision defect. There are many people who wear contact lenses and others, however, who are more penalized by myopia because they do not intend to resort to eye surgery”. Over 90% of short-sighted people “have a vision defect of less than 3 diopters, and we all know that a pair of 3-diopter glasses perfectly corrects the vision of these people. This is why they do not experience myopia as a handicap”.