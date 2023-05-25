“Every year 7,000 Italian ophthalmologists save the sight of 2 million people. In these congresses we try to find a way to ensure that all these improving treatments, because we can improve, are available to everyone. We need to give this information”. This was stated by Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), today at the opening of the 20th International Congress which is taking place in Rome until 27 May.

“Twenty years are certainly an important certification – continues Piovella – we are always very motivated because, in the last 20 years, we have had a change, an innovation, an improvement in the care for our patients that has revolutionized our daily work. Today , it seems incredible – observes the president of the SOI – but cataract surgery itself, which is the most widespread in the world with 234 million operations a year, 650 thousand in Italy, has changed radically. Today, for the benefit of the patient it is necessary intervene in the early phases of the disease. This mentality “is absolutely to be changed”.

Specifically, we need to start from a “change of mentality – underlines Piovella – a new organization and a new doctor-patient alliance in a relationship of trust that gives everyone the strength to evolve”. In other words, “on the one hand a relationship of trust must be maintained with the patient” and, on the other, “we need a bureaucracy no longer tied to organizational models of the 80s-90s” because – reiterates the president Soi _ “we have the possibility to safeguard patients’ eyesight” by offering treatments “personalised with respect to the patient, to the potential that the individual has for improvement. Making everything the same for everyone – he concludes – is no longer possible”, he concludes.