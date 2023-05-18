“We must do everything to prevent people from losing their sight, it is necessary to guarantee everyone access to sight-saving treatments since between now and 2030 the number of blind people in our country is expected to double. Against this risk, the weapon we can put in place is technology and diagnostic imaging that can be tackled and that must be applied to all eye examinations”. Thus the president of the Italian ophthalmological society (Soi) Matteo Piovella, on the sidelines of the press conference to present the 20th International Congress of the Soi, scheduled from 25 to 27 May in Rome at the Cavalieri Hilton Congress Center.

“Visual health and the progress of ophthalmology recorded over the last 20 years from a technological and surgical point of view will be at the center of the congress”, says Piovella who has no doubts about the ophthalmological examination: “it is fundamental – the expert remarks – but it must being able to analyze the whole state of health of the eye at 360 degrees, including fundus and tone, and not just a part as was used in the Sixties, but this would mean not being able to assist our patients in the best possible way”.

“It is necessary to guarantee everyone access to sight-saving treatments – continues Piovella – to avoid, by 2030, the doubling of blind people and to be able to demonstrate that the best treatments are available to everyone, especially children and the elderly”. state of health of Ophthalmology in Italy, Piovella remarks: “If we think that innovative technologies are present in the NHS for 4-5% when the standard should be 80%, it is obvious that access to treatment for patients is Today we have – he concludes – cataract surgery is incredibly a dream for patients because it is simultaneously able to eliminate vision defects and the problem of presbyopia”.

In support of correct information and awareness Soi has announced a “Caravan of sight” with stops in Milan, Rome and Lecce to protect all those who are at risk of losing their sight. “Those who can’t see start with an 84% handicap – highlights Piovella – so I will never stop repeating: ‘to see, show yourself'”.

With the “Caravan of sight – continues the expert – we want to share the extraordinary opportunities of ophthalmology for children, adults and the elderly. We try to involve Regions such as Lombardy, Lazio and Puglia precisely to follow up on what is by doing: let’s make known the treatment potential that exists today in ophthalmology and which is extraordinary”.

Piovella then expressed his appreciation for the initiative of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci who introduced the bonus for the purchase of glasses or contact lenses for families within a specific Isee. “It is obviously a beginning, an attention to make people understand the importance of sight and the indispensable role of the ophthalmologist dedicated to protecting everyone’s sight”, he concludes.