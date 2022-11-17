“We started right away with cataract surgery which tripled the benefits for patients. We must disseminate these technologies in every Italian hospital. It is useless to have excellent products if they are then used and made available to an almost ridiculous number of people. We must work to ensure that excellence, quality and the possibility of saving sight is available to everyonewithout distinction”. So Matthew Piovellapresident of the Italian Ophthalmological Society, at the 101st Soi Congress underway in Rome until 19 November.

“Without creating revolutions – explains President Soi – Cataract surgery can fix all vision problems, even presbyopia, the problem of focusing closely. 92% of informed people who undergo cataract surgery believe, without doubt, that the choice available today is the best to undergo”. Cataract surgery “is 84% ​​of surgical work in ophthalmology – recalls Piovella – Every year 650,000 cataract operations are performed in Italy: the importance is evident, especially in a critical moment when we lack resources. 600 million are needed for the technologies to reach all hospitals. Today we are only at 1-2% and we must launch a new organizational model at the service of patients so that these extraordinarily positive results can be applied to all people, without distinction”.

The second day of the congress focuses on the operational responsibilities of physicians and administrators. “It seems like a boring subject, but professional responsibility is capable of paralyzing any activity – specifies the president Soi – If everything is well organized with the right technologies and support, despite being a complex and tiring activity, the activity takes place knowing that everyone works in the best possible conditions”. Bureaucracy and misunderstandings can facilitate the use of defensive medicine, “a word I don’t like – underlines Piovella – because it means giving less assistance, a priori setting limits and this, today, with waiting lists and a 30% growth in demand, we cannot afford. It’s not simple – he reflects – but with discussion and reasoning there are solutions: we have to make them walk”.

“We must become the country of 100% opportunities and 100% results, 100% projects and 100% results – exhorts the president of the ophthalmologists – However, we must involve those directly concerned”, the patients. “We have to get busy. United and together we don’t go to war – he concludes – but when something is everyone’s heritage and need, we can reach the goals that we all deserve “.