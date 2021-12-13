Piovan acquires 100% of the American leader Ipeg, further consolidating its world leadership

Piovan, a Venetian company leader in the production and processing of plastics, has acquired 100% of the share capital of Ipeg, an American industrial group made up of four brands Conair, Thermalcare, Pelletron and Republic Machine, with a turnover of almost half a billion euros.

The agreement between the two giants gives birth to a new world leader in the industrial automation sector for the transformation of virgin, recycled and bio-resin polymers. The closing expected by the first quarter of 2022.

The combined group thus composed will have a staff of over 1,800 employees and will work with 14 factories worldwide, and would have generated an aggregate pro-forma turnover of over € 450 million (based on the results for the twelve months ended 30 September 2021).

“We are particularly satisfied and proud to combine our skills with those of Ipeg group creating the global leader in industrial automation in the plastics sector. Two years ahead of the industrial plan, we double our size from the year of listing and we confidently prepare to face future challenges and seize any further opportunities for aggregation that may arise “, he says. Nicola Piovan, executive chairman of Piovan Group.

“The acquisition of the American leader and the union between two of the largest companies in the world in the industrial automation sector for the transformation of virgin, recycled and bio-resin polymers, will allow us to exploit the new potential on a global scale”, he says. Filippo Zuppichin CEO Piovan Group.

“It will also allow the Piovan group to have access to a widespread customer base in North America, with the possibility – thanks to the international set up of Piovan group – to follow the investments of the main American multinationals in the world. Furthermore, it will allow for a more rapid introduction into the American market of proprietary technologies, particularly in the context of the circular economy. We are convinced that this operation will create great value for our shareholders. ”

The new dimensions will allow further growth in thecircular economy and of investments in digitalization 4.0. The group will continue in his strategy which sees its customers, its collaborators and a constant approach to innovation in the first place.