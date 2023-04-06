Ciudad Obregón.- Victory smiled at the team of Pioneers of Los Mochis this Wednesday night, after the result 94-84 against Halcones de Ciudad Obregónat the conclusion of one more series of the Chevron-Cibacopa League, at the Itson Arena.

This game marked the debut in the League and in the Pioneros de Elijah Thomaswho left a pleasant taste in the mouth by contributing to the Mochitense cause 14 units with four rebounds and one assist.

The game

Pioneros de Los Mochis managed the first half of the game, after scoring 23 points in the first quarter, for 19 points from the locals, while in the second episode, -with the participation of youth players Benji Gibbs for Pioneros and Jesús Córdova for the Sonorans-, the score ended 46-38since 23 and 19 units were also scored respectively in the period, so that the Sinaloans led at halftime by eight points.

In the third quarter, Pioneros maintained practically the same rhythm of play.or, managing to add 21 points to the cause, while the good defense of the Sinaloans resulted in the production of the locals dropping to 14, allowing Los Mochis to take more advantage at the end of this episode, when the scoreboard marked 67-52.

Although in the last part of the game the Sonorans quickened their pace and they managed the room 32-27, this was not enough, because Pioneros won after leaving the final score at 94-84, managing to split wins in the series. Thus, the Sinaloans improve their record to seven wins for nine losses, placing themselves in the middle of the table, while Halcones remains in the basement with five games won, in exchange for eleven setbacks.

For the Sinaloan team, they highlighted the offensive Jordan Stevens with 22 pointsfour rebounds and two assists, and Jlove Sandifer with 17 units and an assist. On the part of those from Ciudad Obregón, they wore GRantham Gillard with 14 pointsthree rebounds and one assist, and Deshaun Cooper with 12 pointsfive rebounds and three assists.