The Knights of Culiacán were outclassed tonight by the Pioneers of Los Mochisfor which they divided victories in the Sinaloan series, the sixth of the second round within the 2023 campaign of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (cibacopa).

The Mochiteca squad recovered from the disaster suffered last Tuesday and today they took revenge by winning by a score of 103-97 at the Juan S. Millán sports center.

The pioneers They had a great start to the game, as they took the first quarter by a score of 34-20 to calmly navigate the rest of the game. The second period was taken by the culichis, but by a small margin of 16-15, to go to halftime with a Mochiteca advantage to the sound of 49-36.

Both squads had a great third period, as that period ended 32-31 in favor of the pioneers. The culichis had a great reaction in the last quarter, as they prevailed by a score of 30-22, although the return was insufficient, leaving final figures of 103-97.

For the pioneers excelled in offense Jordan Alex Stevens Adamwho contributed 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, followed by kennedy fitzgeraldwith 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

For the Gentlemen they excelled in offense michael jackson wright and Vase Scott Cumberlandboth with 23 units, followed by Marcus Terrencewith 22. Both squads will have a rest this Thursday and will return to activity on Friday.

The Gentlemen they will go to Tijuana to face the zonekeyswhile the Pioneers of Los Mochis They will be local in their next series, since they will receive the Falcons of Ciudad Obregon.