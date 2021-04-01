Ja, they actually exist: women and men over 80 years of age who pick up a prescription from their family doctor and when asked whether they have already received an injection for Corona, answer: “Nope, why?” Wolfgang Pilz knows this and similar cases very well. “We can still find enough people from the first prioritization group who are actually not vaccinated,” says the Friedberg doctor. But that does not necessarily have to do with proven vaccination skepticism. Many see no need, others are unsettled by the reports about the Astra Zeneca vaccine. And still others were afraid because they had just finished cancer therapy and said that they shouldn’t “pack on” another vaccination now. “Then we have to explain to the patients what it means if they were also infected with corona,” says Pilz. Sometimes these are exhausting discussions, but they are also necessary.

The doctor runs a group practice in Friedberg-Ockstadt with three other doctors. He is one of those who, as a family doctor, was part of a “mobile field team” in the Wetterau and has already vaccinated. “We started on March 13,” says Pilz. When they were asked by the district at the time whether they wanted to participate, they, like almost all general practitioners in the Wetterau district, immediately accepted. Since then, the doctors involved have been exchanging ideas in a circle in chat groups, reporting on challenges and experiences.