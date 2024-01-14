Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has confirmed that it is working on important projects to increase levels of energy production from waste, support the climate change strategy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, divert 80% of waste away from landfills, and raise the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix produced from 25% to 50% by 2050, stripping carbon from the gas resulting from organic waste, and trapping it in green graphene, recycling food waste and waste, for use in growing food in sandy soil, and planning to establish 100 centers to collect recyclable materials, capable of dealing with 16 types of Waste, in addition to a textile recycling initiative.

In detail, the Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company, Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, confirmed Tadweer’s intention to divert 80% of waste in Abu Dhabi away from landfills, indicating that Tadweer is working on many important projects to increase levels of energy production from waste. Contributing to supporting the climate change strategy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, most notably the development of a waste-to-energy conversion station in cooperation with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, with the aim of raising the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix produced from 25% to 50% by 2050.

Al Dhaheri stressed, in media statements, that Tadweer’s mission is to make the most of the untapped potential of waste, and to create a vital cycle that allows the transformation of neglected resources into sustainable value, as Tadweer recognizes the importance of waste as a valuable resource that can achieve the sustainability of life. Providing energy sources and promoting progress in the field of environmental conservation, pointing out that dealing with private sector institutions is one of the main pillars of Tadweer, to ensure the provision of resources, expertise and innovative solutions that can contribute to accelerating the pace of transition to a circular economy.

The waste-to-energy station facility is one of the largest waste-to-energy facilities in the region away from a landfill. The processing capacity of the waste-to-energy station, which will be established near the current Al Dhafra landfill in Abu Dhabi, will reach 900 thousand tons of waste annually, and it will generate enough electricity to meet The demand is for about 52 thousand and 500 homes. It will also reduce 1.1 million tons annually of carbon dioxide emissions. The project will include financing, constructing, operating and maintaining a waste conversion station, using advanced incineration technology, to convert solid waste into electricity through a set of generators powered by highly efficient steam turbines.

Tadweer projects include converting methane gas into hydrogen, in cooperation with Levidian, a leading climate action company in the United Kingdom, with the aim of removing emissions resulting from one of the largest waste landfills in Abu Dhabi, through developing the first unique pilot project of its kind to use “LOB” technology. Which will contribute to stripping carbon from the gas resulting from organic waste, and trapping it in green graphene, a material 200 times more resistant than steel, to convert methane gas into hydrogen, and use it to generate clean electricity on site.

Loeb technology will contribute to reducing emissions by 40%, in addition to saving carbon in the initial stages by adding graphene to increase the performance of materials such as concrete, batteries and polymers.

The project could be scaled up to decarbonize an estimated 1.2 billion cubic meters of gases generated from landfills over the next 10 years.

Tadweer also launched a pilot project valued at approximately US$2.5 million to recycle food waste and waste, for the purpose of using them to grow food in sandy soil by adopting solutions to improve the soil, through an innovative technology to improve the soil using organic waste that can absorb up to To 30 times its mass in water, to provide the necessary nutrients for agricultural crops while reducing the need to use inorganic fertilizers, by 50%, as the project is supported by the Holding Company’s Research and Development Fund.

“Tadweer” projects include the Recyclable Materials Collection Centers initiative, to enhance the recycling infrastructure, by providing 20 centers in strategic locations to collect recyclable materials. The recyclable materials collection centers are designed to deal with 16 types of waste, including waste. Small and large electronics, expired medicines, clear glass, colored glass, aluminum containers, plastic bottles, ferrous materials, used edible oil, rubber, wood, cloth, paper, cardboard, household hazardous waste, and spent batteries. The company plans to create 100 An additional similar center by 2025, to encourage the emirate’s community to follow environmentally sustainable practices, in support of achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi climate change strategy.

“Fabric Recycling”

“Tadweer”, in cooperation with a group of strategic partners, launched a textile recycling initiative in the Emirates, with the aim of intensifying efforts to promote textile recycling and reduce the impact of landfills, which represents a major step towards a more sustainable future, especially since the current consumption of textile in the Emirates, It amounts to about 500 million pieces annually, including approximately 210 thousand tons that turn into waste.

About 90% of these textiles end up in landfill.

“Tadweer” will develop a plan to develop programs dedicated to community development, so that these programs work to educate, support and lead companies and consumers to recycle materials, build effective systems for collecting textiles, and promote innovations in the field of recycling, to enhance the broader circular economy for a sustainable future.