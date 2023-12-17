Pioneering Emirati efforts to combat irregular migration

On December 18 of each year, the world celebrates International Migrants Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the importance of the contributions of migrants, with a particular spotlight on the challenges they face. On this occasion, the International Organization for Migration continuously emphasizes its commitment to strengthening the humane and orderly management of migration for the benefit of migrants. Everyone, including source, transit and destination communities.

This occasion represents an important opportunity to talk about the UAE’s pioneering role in combating illegal immigration, which has become one of the main challenges facing the contemporary world, in light of the continuous rise in the number of illegal immigrants in a very large way in recent years, which has formed a phenomenon that is… A serious threat to source countries, transit countries, and receiving countries. The most prominent aspects of this threat are the source countries’ loss of manpower and human capital, and the possibility of social and political tensions occurring in the receiving countries, as well as the potential for tension in political relations between transit countries on the one hand, and between them and countries. The source on the other hand.

The UAE’s pioneering role in this field is based on its strict commitment to humanitarian values, the common destiny of humanity, and the principles of human brotherhood, and its efforts to help poor, fragile, and marginalized groups in the international community, as its name stands out as one of the most prominent countries in the field of providing support to this group, and its initiatives in this context aim to enhance Comprehensive development in all parts of the world, and achieving social solidarity, which represents a solid foundation for consolidating the unity of societies and cooperation at the global level.

In line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership regarding the phenomenon of irregular migration, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, announced the UAE’s contribution of about $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by this phenomenon, and this was on the occasion of His Highness’s participation in the “International Conference on Development and Migration” in the Italian capital, Rome, last July, which reflects the extent of the state’s interest in this issue. During the conference, His Highness stressed “the UAE’s desire to enhance cooperation, integration, and joint work on an international issue of The issue of irregular migration is of great importance and sensitivity, in a way that serves the aspirations of peoples towards stability, development and prosperity.”

Because the UAE believes that climate change is one of the most prominent causes of irregular migration, because it causes drought, destroys agricultural crops, and increases poverty in many countries, it sought, through the COP28 conference, which it hosted during the period from last November 30 to December 12, to Accelerating international efforts to address the effects of climate change. The conference resulted in a package of successes that represent an effective new beginning for international action in this field.

The UAE is keen to fully cooperate with various international organizations, especially those directly concerned with the issue of the phenomenon of irregular migration, in a way that embodies its firm belief in the importance of the role of diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation as tools for building confidence. The UAE is one of the main partners in regional and international efforts aimed at developing And enhancing cooperation to reduce waves of irregular migration and combat its dangerous repercussions.

There is no doubt that the UAE’s efforts in the field of combating irregular migration make it a leading model in supporting migrants, and through this it seeks to ensure a decent and sustainable life for this group. The UAE’s efforts in this regard embody a success story in achieving a balance between the humanitarian vision and and sustainable development, and its pioneering role will continue to be a role model for the international community in effectively dealing with migrant issues and achieving positive transformation at the global level.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research