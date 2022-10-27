Cairo (Etihad)

Prior to the announcement of the establishment of the Union and the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, it was among the priorities of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, that the State of the Union have a prominent and audible voice regionally and globally, and stimulated the prosperity of media work in its various fields in Egypt, in addition to relations The kindness that brought the two countries together, towards the UAE’s absorption of many prominent Egyptian experiences.

In the late sixties, Egyptian journalists and media professionals had successive visits to the Emirates, some of which resulted in contributing to the establishment and development of a number of institutions, until they had a prominent role and remarkable contributions in the Emirati media march.

Radio and Television Domain:

Said Emara

In July of 1967, the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser sent an Egyptian delegation to Abu Dhabi to learn about the nature and objectives of the union, which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan was thinking of establishing. Amara settled in the Emirates, witnessed the details of the establishment of the union on the second of December 1971, and contributed to the founding of “Sharjah” radio about a year later, and he held the position of general manager of the “UAE from Sharjah” radio until 1982.

Mohamed Marei

The Holy Quran Radio from Cairo was the first Arab radio station specialized in this religious aspect, before this type of radio found a great spread in many Arab countries, and before the establishment of the Holy Quran Radio in Abu Dhabi in the late seventies in the United Arab Emirates, the task of establishing it was assigned to an Egyptian media person. , is the broadcaster Mohamed Marei. Marei worked as a broadcaster on “Sawt Al-Arab” Radio from 1962 until 1988. He also worked in the Sultanate of Oman, before moving to Abu Dhabi and contributing to the establishment of the Holy Quran Radio, which was opened in 1979. After that, he was elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee for Radio when it was established in the Radio Union. Arabic in Tunisia.

Mohamed El Sayed Nada

Among the media professionals who worked in both fields: radio and television, the name of Mohamed El-Sayed Nada stands out, who worked on the Egyptian radio as a broadcaster and programmer until he was seconded to work as an observer of cultural programs at Abu Dhabi Radio in 1970. . Nada has contributed to the development of cultural and social programs at Radio Abu Dhabi since its inception, and has presented daily programs for more than 10 years.

Abdulwahab Qataya

The name of the journalist, Abdel Wahab Qataya, who is considered one of the prominent media figures, is prominent. He has worked in the Emirati audio-visual media since 1975, and his first station was “Ras Al Khaimah” radio. Qataya moved to work in Sharjah Radio as a broadcaster and observer of cultural programmes, then moved on to television work as a broadcaster on Abu Dhabi TV.

Silwan Mahmoud

Similar to their contributions to the radio, Egyptian media professionals have contributed to the process of Emirati visual media, through many male and female broadcasters who have moved to work in Emirati television channels, including the presenter Salwan Mahmoud, the daughter of the great poet Mahmoud Hassan Ismail, who was born in 1946, and obtained the Bachelor of Applied Arts from Cairo University in 1968.

She joined the Egyptian Ministry of Culture in the late 1960s, and began her media journey as a broadcaster and presenter of cultural and artistic programs on Dubai TV in 1969 and continued until 1972.

Afaf Abdel Razek

Among the female media professionals who contributed to the Emirati media march as well, is the well-known media figure Afaf Abdel Razek, who is considered one of the pioneers of the first generation in Egyptian television, where she worked for Abu Dhabi TV in 1970 for four years, during which she presented a number of programs.

Abdel Razek loved the UAE and considered it her second country, and the late media writer wrote the text of a short film entitled “Zayed the Human” in 1974, and she died in 2020.

Saad Ghazal

One of the famous names in the world of television presenting is the broadcaster Saad Ghazal, and he was a son of the “Sawt Al Arab” radio station, the influence that brought the Arab family together from the ocean to the Gulf. Ghazal’s last years were in the United Arab Emirates, and his media appearance was on Abu Dhabi TV by presenting several programs, including “Meeting of Thought.” He was a mature interviewer, and a shrewd defender of his belief in the power of the word.

Journalistic field:

Mustafa Sherdy

Egyptian journalists had a prominent contribution to the establishment of several Emirati newspapers, including Al Ittihad newspaper, where Egyptian journalist Mustafa Sherdy contributed to its founding.

The first issue of “Al Ittihad” newspaper was published from Abu Dhabi on October 20, 1969, declaring an important and prominent station in the UAE media’s march.

Hamdi Tamam

In addition to the important role of Mustafa Sherdy in the establishment of Al-Ittihad newspaper, the role of Egyptian journalist Hamdi Tammam, who was also one of its founders, stands out. Before Tammam moved to work in Abu Dhabi, he was a journalist for the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram. Professional in Al-Ittihad newspaper.

Tammam worked in the media affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court for 20 years, and two books were published on the authority of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may his soul rest in peace: “Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the leader and the march,” and “Zayed Encyclopedia.. in 3 parts.” .. The person and the homeland .. The Emirates and heritage .. The Emirates and development.”

Hamdi Nasr

Another participant in the consolidation of the “Al-Ittihad” newspaper is the journalist Hamdi Nasr, who worked in it from 1977 until 1999, and worked in the office of “Al-Ittihad” newspaper in Fujairah from 1977 until 1979. Nasr is one of the journalists who contributed significantly to documenting heritage. He has many professional achievements, investigations, dialogues and press reports that were praised and contributed to the excellence of the content provided by the newspaper.

I raised my lake

Rifaat Buhairi worked in the Emirati press for 40 years as a journalist for the newspaper “Al Bayan” and head of the sports department in it. ‘, from 2013 to 2020.

Beheiri served as a member of the Executive Office of the Sports Media Committee in the UAE from 2009 to 2013, and has published 16 books, including books on marine sports, the UAE, the World Cup, and others.

Mohamed Odeh

Among the prominent names in the media field in general, is the Egyptian journalist Mohamed Odeh, who has worked since 1977 in the “Al-Wehda” newspaper. The media tasks assigned to him in his second country, the Emirates, until he became one of the positively influential names in the process of local media work.

Mohamed Badr

Many people know the name of the Egyptian photographer, Mohamed Badr, but they may not know that he has a pioneering and early experience in photography through the establishment of a photo exhibition inaugurated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in 1969 in Abu Dhabi, and the exhibition at that time included press photos Taken in Abu Dhabi over the course of 3 years.