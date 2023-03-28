Company started selling bus tickets online in 2013 and has gone through several changes to get where it is

Mariana Malveira he had the idea of ​​founding his company while traveling to India in 2013. There, buying bus tickets online was easy, something not seen in Brazil. With the 2014 World Cup close at hand, she thought of creating a Brazilian platform for selling road tickets to foreigners. Thus was born the By bus.

After a decade, the company has transported more than 5 million passengers. It still earned R$ 150 million in 2022. Currently aged 34, Mariana gave an interview to PodDreampodcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

Watch (49min59s):

Initially, the company was called BrasilByBus. As the target audience was tourists from other countries, the English name worked well. However, sales plummeted after the end of the World Cup. The way out was to change the focus of the brand to Brazilians and put a more accessible name to those who speak Portuguese.

In its decade of existence, the corporation has gone through difficult situations. One of them was in 2016, when a BRL 3 million shortfall was identified in the company’s cash register. What happened was the following: scammers bought tickets with cloned cards and sold them to third parties. The real owners of the cards saw the unusual movement and asked the bank for a refund.

In practice, DeÔnibus paid for purchases out of its own pocket without guaranteeing any profit. Mariana says that the situation happened because the platform’s anti-fraud system did not advance as much as the scammers themselves.

In Mariana’s words, the company had to invest “from day to night” in new ways to shield blows. At the same time, they had to deal with the financial loss. “We got the team together, tore up the planning and said: Now we need to survive”, he said.

In the end, the experience yielded lessons learned for the brand. The company paid much more attention to the virtual security system for purchases. If before they had only one blocking level for online fraud, they currently have 5. It also reviewed its entire cultural and organizational structure.

Another stressful period for Mariana was the covid-19 pandemic. Customers stopped buying tickets because of social isolation restrictions. Cash flow gradually decreased.

In addition, they needed to refund purchases made before the implementation of the lockdowns. That is, not only did they stop making money, but they also lost resources.

With limited cash on hand, Mariana said her concern was keeping employees employed. According to her, they did everything to survive with the remaining money and placed layoffs as the last priority in cost containment.

Shutdowns were not necessary. For very little, no one left the company because of the pandemic.

Mariana needed resilience to deal with the financial and organizational turmoil brought about by covid. “One of the biggest challenges this whole time was managing to develop as much as the company needed without freaking out”reported.

During this period, the entrepreneur realized that there was no way to take care of DeÔnibus in a qualified way without also investing in self-care. She began therapy and exercise to take care of her physical health. For her, who doesn’t take care of herself “I can’t reach any goal”.

Regarding the organization of the corporation, Mariana says that holding a leadership position is not just about being technical, but also about understanding people. Despite understanding about programming, a fundamental skill for a technology platform, she surrounds herself with more specialized people to help with management.

The preference for organizational culture is even reflected in the selection process to work at the company. When choosing its employees, it prefers those who are more suited to the cultural profile of DeÔnibus than those who are more technically and emotionally qualified.

“After programming, people can learn. Now the socio-emotional side is more difficult.”

BUS X-RAY