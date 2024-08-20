A fire broke out in the engine room of a ferry departing from the port of Piombino: 300 people were evacuated. The Coast Guard and the fire brigade intervened on the spot. The men of the coast guard and the fire brigade disembarked the passengers with the slides and there were no injuries. Only one passenger suffered minor abrasions from the slide and another had a panic attack, but both refused hospitalization.

Piombino, fire in the engine room of a ferry: 300 evacuated



Meanwhile, as soon as the Municipality of Piombino (Livorno) was informed of the fire on board the Corsica Express three ferry, of the Corsica Sardinia Ferries company, it immediately activated the Coc, the municipal operations center, with civil protection personnel ready to provide any form of help and support to passengers who disembarked with the emergency procedure. “The situation is monitored by all the subjects entitled to guarantee safety and security,” Mayor Francesco Ferrari said on Facebook, speaking of “causes to be ascertained” for the fire.

The ship, which left the port of Piombino around 3:15 p.m., was returned to port after about a quarter of an hour after smoke was detected in the engine room where the fire broke out. Once the safety checks have been completed, the cars locked inside the garage can be disembarked.

The president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani also intervened on the incident, writing on social media: “A fire broke out on a ferry at the port of Piombino, while it was leaving for the island of Elba. The evacuation of approximately 300 people on board, including passengers and staff, is underway. Our regional health emergency system, Fire Brigade, Coast Guard and Police Forces are intervening”. And again, Giani writes: “There are no significant injuries. One passenger was reported with a panic attack and one with small abrasions due to going down the slide”.