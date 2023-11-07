Pioli-Milan ahead: PSG and Lecce tests for the Rossoneri coach

Stefano Pioli remains on the Milan bench. Despite the defeat against Udinese which opened the Rossoneri’s state of crisis (2 knockouts and a draw in the league after the break: Inter at +6 and Juventus at +5), within the Rossoneri club there were no thoughts of dismissal . Forward with the Emilian coach who led the Devil to the scudetto just over a year ago. However, the matches against PSG and Lecce will be decisive: It is forbidden to make mistakes before the new stop of the championship and Champions League for the national teams (with Luciano Spalletti’s Italy who will compete for qualification for Euro 2024 in Ukraine).

Meanwhile, the hashtag #pioliout has been hot on social media these days. Many Rossoneri fans are asking Milan for a change in technical leadership. The times of “Pioli on fire” are very far away. Some comments on the internet are ironic.

A couple of Gene Gnocchi. “Milan-Psg, the Rossoneri fans in difficulty: “But who should we boo tonight, Donnarumma or Pioli?”

Others harder. A Milan supporter first calls the club into question: “For every day in which this being is still on our bench I will hold the club first and foremost guilty.” Another fan, after Milan-Udinese, observed: “I never said #pioliout, but a reflection must be made on 4 games, 0 wins and 0 play. On Jovic as the starter and Giroud on the wing, on Krunic always on the pitch, on the injuries. #SempreMilan”.

There are those who make it a gaming problem. “Seeing Fiorentina tonight I can say that I have arrived in November having seen all the Serie A teams play at least once. None, and I mean NONE, plays worse than Milan”. And who is not even convinced of the Ibrahimovic solution alongside Pioli: “Milan doesn’t need carers but a winning coach.”

Does anyone dream of a particular coach: “I tried! Mister Antonio Conte, I’ll wait for you at Milan”. But the truth is that if the situation worsened and Pioli were to be sacked, the hot name for the Rossoneri bench would be… (read here)

And then returning to the more ironic posts about Stefano Pioli’s Milan, there are those who write: “The Simpsons predicted #Pioliout’s Milan”.

